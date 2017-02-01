Skip to main content
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
Audio
On Air Schedule
Menu
Shows
Roger & Codie
Wes
Shotgun Jaxon
The Wolf After Dark
Weekend Programming
Media
Listen Live
App
Videos
Photos
Audio
The Feed
Concerts
Events
Contests
Contest Rules
Contests
About
Schedule
Paws for a Cause
Contact Us
Advertise
Prize Pick-Up Info
Get My Perks
Search our Website
Wolf Pack
Wolf App
Get My PERKS
$1000 Cash Code!
2nd Annual Bourbon & Baconfest
Community Heroes!
Get The New 106.5 The Wolf App
New Music Discovery For Free From Anywhere!
VooDoo Lounge
Saturday, April 15th
Date Night Giveaway
Win $200 for your next rendezvous!
Homepage
On Air Now
Shotgun Jaxon
2:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
View Full Schedule
Daily Schedule
Roger & Codie
5:30 am
to
10:00 am
Wes
10:00 am
to
2:00 pm
Shotgun Jaxon
2:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
Wolf After Dark
7:00 pm
to
12:00 am
Upcoming Events
02
Feb
Pompeii The Exhibition
Union Station
02
Feb
Howlin' At The Hall w/ Tracy Lawrence
Kanza Hall
03
Feb
Pompeii The Exhibition
Union Station
04
Feb
Pompeii The Exhibition
Union Station
05
Feb
Pompeii The Exhibition
Union Station
View More Events
Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum Introduces Fashion Line
blog
WATCH: Darius Rucker Predicted an Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl Win Back in November
blog
Beyonce Releases Amazing Photo To Confirm She's Pregnant With Twins
blog
Kim Kardashian's Plane Searched After Anti-Trump Tweet
blog
Johnny Depp Spent $3 Million On A Cannon?
blog
VIDEO: Sting Vs. James Corden As Singing Waiters
blog
VIDEO: Ed Sheeran's Favorite Childhood Memory Is ... Recycling?
blog
Congrats! Adam Levine Getting Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
blog
John Mayer Announces First Solo Tour In 3 Years
blog
Is Prince's Music Finally Coming To Spotify?
blog
VIDEO: Guillermo From Jimmy Kimmel Talks To Tom Brady About His Smell
blog
Miranda Lambert Shakes Pre-Tour Jitters
blog
Garth Brooks, Ed Sheeran, Tegan and Sara, and Jay Pharoah All Share 1Thing in Common
blog
Steve Belichick Opens Up About Working for His Dad
blog
WATCH: Guillermo of Jimmy Kimmel Live Interviews Tom Brady
blog
GALLERY: Super Bowl Opening Night 2017
blog
VIDEO: New 'Beauty and The Beast' Trailer Has Everything
blog
Boycotting The Grammys? Drake, Bieber and Kanye Are Out
blog
Oprah Coming Back To TV
blog
The Reason Ben Affleck Is Stepping Down As Director Of 'The Batman'
blog